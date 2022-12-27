Market data suggests positive returns on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), which is $3.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.76 after opening rate of $3.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.43 before closing at $3.78.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.69 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.77 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) full year performance was -77.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares are logging -79.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.77 and $16.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1081095 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) recorded performance in the market was -78.10%, having the revenues showcasing 78.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 909.32M, as it employees total of 10209 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.79, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited posted a movement of -0.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,178,426 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KC is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.82%, alongside a downfall of -77.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.76% during last recorded quarter.