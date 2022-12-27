Do Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) beta value of 0.92 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL), which is $1.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.28 after opening rate of $1.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.115 before closing at $1.15.Recently in News on December 22, 2022, Rigel Announces Availability of REZLIDHIA™ (olutasidenib) in the U.S. for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia with a Susceptible IDH1 Mutation. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that REZLIDHIA™ (olutasidenib) capsules are available in the U.S. by prescription for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. REZLIDHIA is an oral, small molecule, inhibitor of mutated IDH1 designed to bind to and inhibit mIDH1 to reduce 2-hydroxyglutarate levels and restore normal cellular differentiation of myeloid cells. REZLIDHIA was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5150 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.6400 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) full year performance was -56.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -65.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $3.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2812444 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) recorded performance in the market was -53.58%, having the revenues showcasing 6.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 198.80M, as it employees total of 165 workers.

Specialists analysis on Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0970, with a change in the price was noted -0.18. In a similar fashion, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -12.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,899,633 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

Raw Stochastic average of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.82%, alongside a downfall of -56.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.03% during last recorded quarter.