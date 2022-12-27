Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) was valued at $1.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.47 while reaching the peak value of $1.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.31. The stock current value is $1.32.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Announces Amendment of Minimum Participation Threshold in its Previously Announced Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation with Respect to its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024. On December 20, 2022, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (“Parent”) (NYSE: DBD) announced that in connection with its previously announced private exchange offer and consent solicitation (the “Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation”) with respect to Parent’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024 (144A CUSIP: 253651AA1; REG S CUSIP: U25316AA5; Registered CUSIP: 253651AC7) (the “2024 Senior Notes”), it has amended the minimum participation threshold in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation from 83.4% in aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Senior Notes to 81.3% (the “Amended Minimum Participation Threshold”). Parent has entered into a second amendment to the previously announced Transaction Support Agreement with the parties thereto (as amended, the “Transaction Support Agreement”) to reflect the Amended Minimum Participation Threshold, which has been approved by the Majority Consenting Parties (as defined in the Transaction Support Agreement) that are signatories thereto. You can read further details here

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.0000 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $1.2600 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) full year performance was -85.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares are logging -88.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1238156 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) recorded performance in the market was -85.41%, having the revenues showcasing -52.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 115.50M, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7132, with a change in the price was noted -3.35. In a similar fashion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted a movement of -71.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,604,170 in trading volumes.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.23%, alongside a downfall of -85.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.00% during last recorded quarter.