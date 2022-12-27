Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.71M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), which is $2.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.4299 after opening rate of $2.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.17 before closing at $2.41.Recently in News on December 23, 2022, Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants. Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that on December 16, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted 17 new non-executive employees options to purchase an aggregate of 271,735 shares of the company’s common stock, and an aggregate of 123,375 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $1.96 per share, which was the closing trading price of the company’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to each employee’s decision to enter into employment with Ardelyx, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

Ardelyx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.53 on 12/27/22, with the lowest value was $0.49 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) full year performance was 115.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardelyx Inc. shares are logging 3.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 414.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $2.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4607996 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recorded performance in the market was 119.09%, having the revenues showcasing 113.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 436.79M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ardelyx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.42, with a change in the price was noted +1.72. In a similar fashion, Ardelyx Inc. posted a movement of +225.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,995,497 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARDX is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ardelyx Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 119.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 307.44%, alongside a boost of 115.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 113.27% during last recorded quarter.