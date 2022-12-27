Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

At the end of the latest market close, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) was valued at $4.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.18 while reaching the peak value of $4.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.69. The stock current value is $3.72.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.56 on 12/23/22, with the lowest value was $1.11 for the same time period, recorded on 11/21/22.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) full year performance was 62.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -12.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 235.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $4.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2243759 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) recorded performance in the market was 63.16%, having the revenues showcasing 175.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.00M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

The Analysts eye on Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Acer Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.57, with a change in the price was noted +2.38. In a similar fashion, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +177.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 277,661 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

Raw Stochastic average of Acer Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Acer Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 160.14%, alongside a boost of 62.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 217.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 175.56% during last recorded quarter.