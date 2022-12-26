WEX Inc. (WEX): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

WEX Inc. (WEX) is priced at $161.90 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on November 28, 2022, WEX launches Driver App in Australia to help SMBs save money on fuel. The WEX Motorpass Driver App enables employees and fleet vehicle drivers to find the best fuel prices closest to them, which is critical as interest rates continue to rise and put pressure on Australian SMBs. You can read further details here

WEX Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $183.38 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $125.00 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

WEX Inc. (WEX) full year performance was 17.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WEX Inc. shares are logging -11.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $125.00 and $183.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 180751 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WEX Inc. (WEX) recorded performance in the market was 15.32%, having the revenues showcasing 26.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.92B, as it employees total of 5600 workers.

Specialists analysis on WEX Inc. (WEX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 154.77, with a change in the price was noted -8.74. In a similar fashion, WEX Inc. posted a movement of -5.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 352,691 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WEX is recording 1.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: WEX Inc. (WEX)

Raw Stochastic average of WEX Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.56%, alongside a boost of 17.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.86% during last recorded quarter.