TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) was valued at $60.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $60.40 while reaching the peak value of $61.165 and lowest value recorded on the day was $58.75. The stock current value is $59.49.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, TransMedics to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time / 8:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. You can read further details here

TransMedics Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.36 on 12/02/22, with the lowest value was $10.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) full year performance was 183.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TransMedics Group Inc. shares are logging -7.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 494.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.00 and $64.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 208183 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) recorded performance in the market was 210.49%, having the revenues showcasing 49.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.93B, as it employees total of 148 workers.

Analysts verdict on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TransMedics Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.83, with a change in the price was noted +20.12. In a similar fashion, TransMedics Group Inc. posted a movement of +51.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 426,430 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMDX is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TransMedics Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TransMedics Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 210.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.04%, alongside a boost of 183.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.36% during last recorded quarter.