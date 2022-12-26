The clock is ticking: Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)

At the end of the latest market close, Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) was valued at $38.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $38.50 while reaching the peak value of $39.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.31. The stock current value is $38.97.Recently in News on November 4, 2022, Essent Group Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend. November 4, 2022–Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $178.1 million or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $205.4 million or $1.84 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Essent Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.17 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $34.27 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) full year performance was -12.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Essent Group Ltd. shares are logging -22.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $34.27 and $50.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 183687 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) recorded performance in the market was -14.41%, having the revenues showcasing 11.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.16B, as it employees total of 350 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Essent Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.86, with a change in the price was noted -3.27. In a similar fashion, Essent Group Ltd. posted a movement of -7.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 477,021 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESNT is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Technical breakdown of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Essent Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Essent Group Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.07%, alongside a downfall of -12.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.15% during last recorded quarter.