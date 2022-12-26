TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is on the roll with an average volume of 254.43K in the recent 3 months

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is priced at $0.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.92 and reached a high price of $0.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.93. The stock touched a low price of $0.9101.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Transition. Glenn Mattes to step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a Member of the Board of Directors. You can read further details here

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.3900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 12/22/22.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) full year performance was -90.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -90.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $9.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 119603 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) recorded performance in the market was -89.65%, having the revenues showcasing -79.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.70M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

The Analysts eye on TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.3414, with a change in the price was noted -4.63. In a similar fashion, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -83.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 191,254 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TFFP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP)

Raw Stochastic average of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.76%.

Considering, the past performance of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.78%, alongside a downfall of -90.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -79.67% during last recorded quarter.