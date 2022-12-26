Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) was valued at $26.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $26.73 while reaching the peak value of $27.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.20. The stock current value is $26.67.

Surgery Partners Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.87 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $20.46 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) full year performance was -50.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Surgery Partners Inc. shares are logging -58.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.46 and $63.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 313656 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) recorded performance in the market was -50.07%, having the revenues showcasing 12.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.05B, as it employees total of 8300 workers.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.11, with a change in the price was noted -9.96. In a similar fashion, Surgery Partners Inc. posted a movement of -27.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 729,016 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SGRY is recording 2.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.65.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Surgery Partners Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Surgery Partners Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.18%, alongside a downfall of -50.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.11% during last recorded quarter.