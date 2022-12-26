Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) was down -0.62%

At the end of the latest market close, Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) was valued at $34.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.64 while reaching the peak value of $33.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.165. The stock current value is $33.83.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, Rapid7 Unites Risk and Threat Detection in the Cloud at AWS re:Invent 2022. Rapid7 launches a series of new cloud security capabilities that make cloud detection and response simpler and more effective. You can read further details here

Rapid7 Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $118.42 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $26.49 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) full year performance was -72.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rapid7 Inc. shares are logging -72.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.49 and $122.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 319422 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) recorded performance in the market was -71.25%, having the revenues showcasing -23.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.02B, as it employees total of 2353 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Rapid7 Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.69, with a change in the price was noted -37.95. In a similar fashion, Rapid7 Inc. posted a movement of -52.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 951,385 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Raw Stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rapid7 Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.97%, alongside a downfall of -72.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.96% during last recorded quarter.