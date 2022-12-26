Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO), which is $14.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.38 after opening rate of $14.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.03 before closing at $14.24.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Perdoceo Education Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year to Date 2022 Results. Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) today reported operating and financial results for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Perdoceo Education Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.82 on 12/01/22, with the lowest value was $9.65 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/22.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) full year performance was 21.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perdoceo Education Corporation shares are logging -4.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.65 and $14.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 208331 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) recorded performance in the market was 19.73%, having the revenues showcasing 39.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 956.45M, as it employees total of 2300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Perdoceo Education Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.20, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Perdoceo Education Corporation posted a movement of +3.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 498,251 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRDO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)

Raw Stochastic average of Perdoceo Education Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.12%.

Considering, the past performance of Perdoceo Education Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.38%, alongside a boost of 21.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.96% during last recorded quarter.