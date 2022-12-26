Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK), which is $61.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $61.49 after opening rate of $60.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $60.14 before closing at $60.64.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) (the “Company”) announced that on December 12, 2022, its Board of Directors (the “Board”) authorized an increase in the amount of the Company’s common stock that may be acquired over the next 24 months under the current stock repurchase program to $100.0 million, including the $38.2 million remaining under the previous authorization. You can read further details here

Patrick Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.19 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $41.75 for the same time period, recorded on 10/19/22.

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) full year performance was -22.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Patrick Industries Inc. shares are logging -26.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.75 and $83.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 159990 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) recorded performance in the market was -24.19%, having the revenues showcasing 40.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.37B, as it employees total of 11000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Patrick Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.33, with a change in the price was noted +2.07. In a similar fashion, Patrick Industries Inc. posted a movement of +3.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 198,947 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PATK is recording 1.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.41.

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Patrick Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Patrick Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.12%, alongside a downfall of -22.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.62% during last recorded quarter.