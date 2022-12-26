Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). It is currently valued at $28.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $29.12, after setting-off with the price of $28.72. Company’s stock value dipped to $28.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.77.Recently in News on November 23, 2022, Spirit AeroSystems Closes Private Offering of $900 Million 9.375% Senior Secured First Lien Notes Due 2029; Closes Amendment of $594 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B Credit Facility. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (the “Company”) announced today the closing of the private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 9.375% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) issued by Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Concurrent with the closing of the offering, Spirit closed an amendment of its $594 million senior secured term loan B credit facility, incurring a new tranche of term loans (the “Term Loan”), which matures in January 2027, to refinance its existing term loans scheduled to mature in January 2025. You can read further details here

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.31 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $21.14 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) full year performance was -34.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares are logging -45.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.14 and $53.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 756311 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) recorded performance in the market was -33.09%, having the revenues showcasing 25.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.03B, as it employees total of 16100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.17, with a change in the price was noted -2.67. In a similar fashion, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -8.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,205,316 in trading volumes.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.74%, alongside a downfall of -34.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.84% during last recorded quarter.