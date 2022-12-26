Market data suggests positive returns on Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM), which is $8.64 to be very precise. Recently in News on December 1, 2022, Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds. The following Eaton Vance closed-end funds (the “Funds”) announced distributions today as detailed below. You can read further details here

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.70 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $8.04 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) full year performance was -25.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are logging -26.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.04 and $11.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 207083 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) recorded performance in the market was -25.52%, having the revenues showcasing 2.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 215.95M.

Market experts do have their say about Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.78, with a change in the price was noted -1.14. In a similar fashion, Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund posted a movement of -11.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 93,282 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.53%, alongside a downfall of -25.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.49% during last recorded quarter.