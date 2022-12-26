Here is why FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.41%

At the end of the latest market close, FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) was valued at $34.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.15 while reaching the peak value of $34.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.7109. The stock current value is $34.49.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, Flex LNG – Ex Date Q3 2022. November 30, 2022Hamilton, Bermuda. You can read further details here

FLEX LNG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.24 on 12/01/22, with the lowest value was $16.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) full year performance was 53.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FLEX LNG Ltd. shares are logging -9.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.40 and $38.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 423400 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) recorded performance in the market was 49.05%, having the revenues showcasing 20.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.84B, as it employees total of 8 workers.

The Analysts eye on FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.34, with a change in the price was noted +2.04. In a similar fashion, FLEX LNG Ltd. posted a movement of +6.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 586,530 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.66%.

Considering, the past performance of FLEX LNG Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.91%, alongside a boost of 53.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.26% during last recorded quarter.