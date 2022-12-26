Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE). It is currently valued at $36.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $37.2805, after setting-off with the price of $36.78. Company’s stock value dipped to $35.97 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $37.00.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, Adtalem Global Education Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies for Second Year. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a national leader in post-secondary education and leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek magazine and Statista Inc. Statista is the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. You can read further details here

Adtalem Global Education Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.40 on 11/08/22, with the lowest value was $19.14 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) full year performance was 20.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adtalem Global Education Inc. shares are logging -18.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.14 and $44.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 180947 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) recorded performance in the market was 22.36%, having the revenues showcasing 2.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.68B, as it employees total of 4313 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adtalem Global Education Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.72, with a change in the price was noted -3.74. In a similar fashion, Adtalem Global Education Inc. posted a movement of -9.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 365,796 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATGE is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Technical breakdown of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)

Raw Stochastic average of Adtalem Global Education Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Adtalem Global Education Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.58%, alongside a boost of 20.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.38% during last recorded quarter.