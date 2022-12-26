Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC). It is currently valued at $2.87. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.90, after setting-off with the price of $2.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.85.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividends on Preferred Stock. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share of its 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: AAIC PrB) (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) and a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share of its 8.250% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: AAIC PrC) (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) for the fourth quarter of 2022. Dividends for the Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock will both be payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 20, 2022. The tax characterization to shareholders of the distribution will be determined after the end of the calendar year and will be reported to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV. You can read further details here

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.69 on 05/17/22, with the lowest value was $2.65 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) full year performance was -19.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares are logging -22.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.65 and $3.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 160423 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) recorded performance in the market was -18.00%, having the revenues showcasing 6.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.79M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.04, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. posted a movement of -6.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 67,153 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AAIC is recording 4.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.80.

Technical rundown of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC)

Raw Stochastic average of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.12%, alongside a downfall of -19.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.69% during last recorded quarter.