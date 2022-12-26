Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1784.41

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is priced at $1412.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1,400.28 and reached a high price of $1,417.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1407.80. The stock touched a low price of $1,385.01.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, CHIPOTLE TAPS THE FARMLINK PROJECT AND TIKTOK CHEF NICK DIGIOVANNI TO FIGHT FOOD INSECURITY THIS WINTER. DiGiovanni to help reveal coveted Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette recipe if it reaches goal of helping The Farmlink Project donate 20 million pounds of produce to food banks this winter. You can read further details here

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1,754.56 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value was $1,196.28 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) full year performance was -19.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares are logging -20.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1196.28 and $1776.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 209841 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) recorded performance in the market was -19.21%, having the revenues showcasing -7.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.02B, as it employees total of 97660 workers.

The Analysts eye on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1,559.42, with a change in the price was noted -172.67. In a similar fashion, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. posted a movement of -10.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 277,023 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)

Raw Stochastic average of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.06%, alongside a downfall of -19.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.81% during last recorded quarter.