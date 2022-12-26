Boiling and ready to burst as Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) last month performance was 32.16%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Powell Industries Inc. (POWL), which is $35.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $36.23 after opening rate of $35.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.85 before closing at $34.84.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, POWELL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom-engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2022. All comparisons are to the comparable period in the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted. You can read further details here

Powell Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.14 on 12/13/22, with the lowest value was $18.81 for the same time period, recorded on 04/11/22.

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) full year performance was 20.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Powell Industries Inc. shares are logging -6.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.81 and $38.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 119803 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) recorded performance in the market was 20.82%, having the revenues showcasing 70.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 411.88M, as it employees total of 1935 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Powell Industries Inc. (POWL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Powell Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.92, with a change in the price was noted +9.69. In a similar fashion, Powell Industries Inc. posted a movement of +37.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 45,769 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POWL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Powell Industries Inc. (POWL)

Raw Stochastic average of Powell Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Powell Industries Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.85%, alongside a boost of 20.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 70.48% during last recorded quarter.