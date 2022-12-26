Analysts Mean recommendation for Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH), which is $114.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $114.91 after opening rate of $113.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $112.80 before closing at $113.61.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, Clean Harbors Renews Commitment to Sustainability and Protection of the Environment with Release of Latest ESG Report. Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today published its updated Sustainability Report. As a follow-up to its inaugural report published in 2021, this latest edition details the Company’s progress on its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) journey along with recent highlights on how its sustainability efforts are having a positive impact on the environment, its customers and the communities that it serves. The report is available at www.cleanharbors.com/about-us/sustainability. You can read further details here

Clean Harbors Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $125.41 on 12/02/22, with the lowest value was $81.56 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) full year performance was 20.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Harbors Inc. shares are logging -8.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $81.56 and $125.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 119858 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) recorded performance in the market was 15.04%, having the revenues showcasing 6.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.14B, as it employees total of 18300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 116.58, with a change in the price was noted +6.63. In a similar fashion, Clean Harbors Inc. posted a movement of +6.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 407,511 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLH is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.36.

Technical breakdown of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH)

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Harbors Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clean Harbors Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.93%, alongside a boost of 20.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.62% during last recorded quarter.