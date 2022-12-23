Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) was valued at $13.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.18 while reaching the peak value of $11.925 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.75. The stock current value is $11.87.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Westrock Coffee Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Update on Extract and Ready-to-Drink Production Capabilities. Net Sales for the Third Quarter of 2022 Increase by 27% Compared to the Third Quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Westrock Coffee Company LLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) full year performance was 22.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westrock Coffee Company LLC shares are logging -19.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.34 and $14.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 748524 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) recorded performance in the market was 21.87%, having the revenues showcasing 16.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 889.54M.

Market experts do have their say about Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Westrock Coffee Company LLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WEST is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST)

Raw Stochastic average of Westrock Coffee Company LLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Westrock Coffee Company LLC, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.42%, alongside a boost of 22.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.72% during last recorded quarter.