Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) market price of $25.22 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX). It is currently valued at $25.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.36, after setting-off with the price of $24.04. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.12.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, Syndax Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Syndax,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,840,909 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,022,727 additional shares of common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds to Syndax from this offering were $172.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Syndax. Following the closing of the Offering, Syndax has 68,100,918 shares issued and outstanding as of December 14, 2022. You can read further details here

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.51 on 10/06/22, with the lowest value was $13.27 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/22.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) full year performance was 16.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -4.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.27 and $26.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 863171 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) recorded performance in the market was 15.21%, having the revenues showcasing 9.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.67B, as it employees total of 59 workers.

Analysts verdict on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.46, with a change in the price was noted +4.76. In a similar fashion, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +23.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 791,262 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNDX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.83%, alongside a boost of 16.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.94% during last recorded quarter.