E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH), which is $0.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.40 after opening rate of $0.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.72 before closing at $1.35.Recently in News on December 22, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited with Dedicated Investors to set up Haixia Home Management College in Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that based on the common development desire and mutual fit development advantages, in friendly consultation, on the basis of mutual trust, cooperation and win-win situation, the company has made substantial progress in the Haixia Home Management College which has been prepared for more than three years, i.e. reached agreement with special investors to invest in the college, and at the same time obtained the support from the government of Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone to be officially settled in Pingtan, Haixia Home Management College will be combined with relevant national preferential policies and enjoy the most preferential policies in Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone. You can read further details here

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.8000 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3600 for the same time period, recorded on 12/19/22.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) full year performance was -95.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares are logging -97.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $34.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4291872 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recorded performance in the market was -95.44%, having the revenues showcasing -41.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.69M, as it employees total of 526 workers.

Analysts verdict on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2451, with a change in the price was noted -5.75. In a similar fashion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited posted a movement of -88.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 536,621 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EJH is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.55%, alongside a downfall of -95.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 184.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by 122.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.41% during last recorded quarter.