Waterdrop Inc. (WDH): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH). It is currently valued at $2.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.50, after setting-off with the price of $2.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.28.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, Waterdrop Chief Actuary Hui Teng: Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for Health Insurance. At the recently held 2022 China Insurance and Aged Healthcare Forum, Hui Teng, Chief Actuary of Waterdrop Inc., was invited to give a speech titled Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for Health Insurance. He shared Waterdrop’s innovative practice in the high-quality transformation of health insurance products and discussed the future of China’s health insurance market. You can read further details here

Waterdrop Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.50 on 12/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) full year performance was 75.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Waterdrop Inc. shares are logging 8.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 765747 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) recorded performance in the market was 80.43%, having the revenues showcasing 107.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 965.87M, as it employees total of 2936 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Waterdrop Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.40, with a change in the price was noted +1.20. In a similar fashion, Waterdrop Inc. posted a movement of +93.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 193,966 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WDH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Raw Stochastic average of Waterdrop Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Waterdrop Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.10%, alongside a boost of 75.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 107.50% during last recorded quarter.