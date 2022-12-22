This is to seal it as Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares are up 172.64% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was valued at $7.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.68 while reaching the peak value of $8.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.47. The stock current value is $8.07.

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.38 on 11/01/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 162.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -22.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 172.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.96 and $10.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 727356 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 159.49%, having the revenues showcasing 22.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 312.39M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Analysts verdict on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.88, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +23.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 509,980 in trading volumes.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Amplify Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 159.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.45%, alongside a boost of 162.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.64% during last recorded quarter.