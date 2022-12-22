Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB), which is $0.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1082 after opening rate of $0.1082 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1008 before closing at $0.11.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Statera Biopharma Receives Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination. Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that, by decision dated October 26, 2022, a Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the Company’s request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”), subject to the Company’s satisfaction of certain interim milestones and, ultimately, the Company’s compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on Nasdaq, including the $1.00 bid price and $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirements, by January 31, 2023. You can read further details here

Statera Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.38 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.09 for the same time period, recorded on 11/10/22.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) full year performance was -95.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Statera Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -95.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $2.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 880533 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) recorded performance in the market was -95.61%, having the revenues showcasing -37.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.41M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Specialists analysis on Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.16, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Statera Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -52.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,539,654 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

Raw Stochastic average of Statera Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.29%, alongside a downfall of -95.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.41% during last recorded quarter.