Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) was up 7.63%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT), which is $5.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.32 after opening rate of $4.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.90 before closing at $4.85.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Oportun Wins Tearsheet Challenger Award for Serving the Underserved. Oportun (Nasdaq:OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it has been named the winner of the 2022 Tearsheet Challenger Award in the category of Serving the Underserved. Oportun was recognized for helping people build financial resiliency and providing financial inclusion for hardworking people who have been traditionally ignored by the financial mainstream and helping them build a better future. You can read further details here

Oportun Financial Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.39 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $4.03 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) full year performance was -74.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oportun Financial Corporation shares are logging -76.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.03 and $21.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 717688 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) recorded performance in the market was -74.22%, having the revenues showcasing 13.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 181.55M, as it employees total of 1578 workers.

Analysts verdict on Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Oportun Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.66, with a change in the price was noted -3.97. In a similar fashion, Oportun Financial Corporation posted a movement of -43.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 308,780 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPRT is recording 5.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.18.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Oportun Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Oportun Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.52%, alongside a downfall of -74.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.23% during last recorded quarter.