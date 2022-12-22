Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) is on the roll with an average volume of 234.55K in the recent 3 months

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) is priced at $6.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.50 and reached a high price of $6.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.63. The stock touched a low price of $5.63.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, New Year, New Rewards, Same Yummm: Red Robin Announces Changes and Enhancements to Red Robin Royalty® Program. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews today announced changes and enhancements to its popular Red Robin Royalty® program that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The current program offers members several rewards they can redeem each year, including a free birthday burger. Starting in January 2023 the birthday burger reward for adults and children will change in two ways. First, the reward will become dine-in only and will no longer be available online or as a to-go order. Second, there will be a minimum purchase requirement of $4.99 to redeem the reward. Members will still be able to redeem their birthday burger reward anytime during the month of their birthday for any of the craveable burgers on the menu. You can read further details here

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.64 on 03/16/22, with the lowest value was $5.63 for the same time period, recorded on 12/21/22.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) full year performance was -63.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares are logging -67.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.95 and $18.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 748026 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) recorded performance in the market was -63.10%, having the revenues showcasing -9.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.22M, as it employees total of 22483 workers.

The Analysts eye on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.82, with a change in the price was noted -2.48. In a similar fashion, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. posted a movement of -28.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 253,293 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RRGB is recording 3.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.84.

Technical rundown of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

Raw Stochastic average of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.42%, alongside a downfall of -63.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.36% during last recorded quarter.