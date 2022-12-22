Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is priced at $12.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.08 and reached a high price of $12.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.30. The stock touched a low price of $12.08.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, Leonardo DRS Announces Appointment of Eric C. Salzman to Board of Directors. Leonardo DRS, Inc. (“DRS”) announced today the appointment of Eric C. Salzman to the company’s Board of Directors. His appointment was effective on November 28, 2022. You can read further details here

Leonardo DRS Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) full year performance was 44.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leonardo DRS Inc. shares are logging -25.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.51 and $16.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 922348 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) recorded performance in the market was 30.57%, having the revenues showcasing 17.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.36B, as it employees total of 308 workers.

The Analysts eye on Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Leonardo DRS Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Considering, the past performance of Leonardo DRS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.95%, alongside a boost of 44.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.48% during last recorded quarter.