Here is why Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.41%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP), which is $1.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.57 after opening rate of $1.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.35 before closing at $1.35.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Terran Orbital Appoints James Black as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the appointment of James Black as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. You can read further details here

Terran Orbital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.69 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $1.29 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) full year performance was -84.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Terran Orbital Corporation shares are logging -87.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $12.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1114435 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) recorded performance in the market was -84.23%, having the revenues showcasing -44.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 227.00M, as it employees total of 330 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Terran Orbital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.92, with a change in the price was noted -2.62. In a similar fashion, Terran Orbital Corporation posted a movement of -62.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 872,443 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Raw Stochastic average of Terran Orbital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Terran Orbital Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.93%, alongside a downfall of -84.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.29% during last recorded quarter.