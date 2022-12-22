Here is why Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) recent weekly performance of 4.56% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP). It is currently valued at $4.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.835, after setting-off with the price of $4.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.335 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.35.Recently in News on November 24, 2022, Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will participate in the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, December 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.80 on 01/31/22, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 10/27/22.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) full year performance was -46.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares are logging -50.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.91 and $9.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6797811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) recorded performance in the market was -46.62%, having the revenues showcasing -4.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.00B, as it employees total of 5800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.21, with a change in the price was noted -2.07. In a similar fashion, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. posted a movement of -30.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,717,961 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMBP is recording 11.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 11.64.

Technical rundown of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

Raw Stochastic average of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.85%, alongside a downfall of -46.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.55% during last recorded quarter.