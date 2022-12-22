Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

At the end of the latest market close, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) was valued at $84.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $86.52 while reaching the peak value of $86.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $83.6435. The stock current value is $81.48.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022. Highlights. You can read further details here

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $115.76 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value was $46.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) full year performance was 76.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares are logging -29.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.70 and $115.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 888326 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) recorded performance in the market was 67.24%, having the revenues showcasing -14.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.89B, as it employees total of 6776 workers.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 96.81, with a change in the price was noted -16.24. In a similar fashion, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. posted a movement of -16.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,721,916 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SQM is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.58%, alongside a boost of 76.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.18% during last recorded quarter.