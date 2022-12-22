EZCORP Inc. (EZPW): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW). It is currently valued at $8.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.487, after setting-off with the price of $8.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.18 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.32.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, EZCORP Announces Upsize and Pricing of Private Offering of $200,000,000 of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) (the “Company”), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, announced today the pricing of its private offering of $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “Convertible Notes”). The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of $175,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes. The Convertible Notes were offered in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”). The Company granted an option to the initial purchasers to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the Convertible Notes are first issued, up to an additional $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes. The sale of the Convertible Notes is expected to close on December 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

EZCORP Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.68 on 12/06/22, with the lowest value was $5.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) full year performance was 15.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EZCORP Inc. shares are logging -22.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.51 and $10.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 716496 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) recorded performance in the market was 12.89%, having the revenues showcasing 2.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 458.02M, as it employees total of 7000 workers.

Analysts verdict on EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the EZCORP Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.85, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, EZCORP Inc. posted a movement of -0.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 549,889 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EZPW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of EZCORP Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of EZCORP Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.77%, alongside a boost of 15.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.34% during last recorded quarter.