Buying a Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), which is $0.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.434 after opening rate of $0.412 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4088 before closing at $0.41.Recently in News on December 22, 2022, Akebia Therapeutics Received Interim Response to Appeal for Vadadustat for the Treatment of Anemia due to Chronic Kidney Disease from the FDA. Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that the company received an interim response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to its Formal Dispute Resolution Request regarding the Complete Response Letter received in March 2022 for vadadustat, which had been submitted to the FDA as a treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients. You can read further details here

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9300 on 03/09/22, with the lowest value was $0.2410 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) full year performance was -83.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -84.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $2.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 658889 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) recorded performance in the market was -81.82%, having the revenues showcasing 23.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.51M, as it employees total of 426 workers.

Specialists analysis on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3332, with a change in the price was noted +0.07. In a similar fashion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +19.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,986,724 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKBA is recording 4.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.48%, alongside a downfall of -83.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.85% during last recorded quarter.