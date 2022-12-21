KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) market price of $47.07 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). It is currently valued at $47.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $46.40, after setting-off with the price of $45.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $45.5601 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $46.23.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity Update for the Fourth Quarter. KKR today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2022 to December 20, 2022. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 20, 2022, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $500 million. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 30% gross realized carried interest, approximately 25% realized incentive fees and approximately 45% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio, as well as incentive fees from KKR’s hedge fund partnerships. You can read further details here

KKR & Co. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.19 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $41.77 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) full year performance was -34.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KKR & Co. Inc. shares are logging -39.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.77 and $78.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1273232 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) recorded performance in the market was -37.95%, having the revenues showcasing 0.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.57B, as it employees total of 3238 workers.

Analysts verdict on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the KKR & Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.77, with a change in the price was noted -8.49. In a similar fashion, KKR & Co. Inc. posted a movement of -15.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,170,262 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KKR is recording 2.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of KKR & Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of KKR & Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.89%, alongside a downfall of -34.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.24% during last recorded quarter.