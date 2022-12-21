Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

At the end of the latest market close, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) was valued at $40.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $40.63 while reaching the peak value of $45.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $40.17. The stock current value is $43.12.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, American Equity Rejects Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Prosperity Group Holdings LP and Elliott Investment Management L.P. Board of Directors Unanimously Concluded Proposal Significantly Undervalues AEL and Its Value Creation Potential. You can read further details here

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.00 on 12/20/22, with the lowest value was $28.05 for the same time period, recorded on 11/08/22.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) full year performance was 20.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares are logging -3.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.05 and $44.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 759100 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) recorded performance in the market was 10.79%, having the revenues showcasing 14.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.72B, as it employees total of 800 workers.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.96, with a change in the price was noted +5.56. In a similar fashion, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company posted a movement of +14.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 608,904 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEL is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.23%, alongside a boost of 20.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.44% during last recorded quarter.