Do Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) beta value of 1.96 signposts another twist?

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) is priced at $7.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.37 and reached a high price of $7.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.16. The stock touched a low price of $7.37.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, Mammoth Energy to Present at the Upcoming Singular Research “Best of the Uncovered” Investor Conference. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) today announced that it will present at the Singular Research “Best of the Uncovered” Investor Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Savings Time (1:00 P.M. PST). The Company’s investor presentation and a link to register for the webcast will be available on the Mammoth website at https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. You can read further details here

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.36 on 11/14/22, with the lowest value was $1.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/01/22.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) full year performance was 298.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares are logging -8.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 464.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $8.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 530677 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) recorded performance in the market was 318.68%, having the revenues showcasing 107.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 343.89M, as it employees total of 783 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.80, with a change in the price was noted +4.71. In a similar fashion, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. posted a movement of +161.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 220,794 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TUSK is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)

Raw Stochastic average of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 318.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 243.24%, alongside a boost of 298.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 107.63% during last recorded quarter.