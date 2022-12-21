Buying a MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) is possibly the most advantageous right now

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) is priced at $1.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.16 and reached a high price of $1.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.04. The stock touched a low price of $1.04.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, MediaCo Holding Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program. MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”) constituting, in the aggregate, up to an amount not to exceed $2 million. The program is effective immediately. Shares of the Common Stock may be repurchased in the open market or through negotiated transactions. The program may be terminated or suspended at any time at the discretion of the Company. The Company may in the future enter into a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to effect a portion of the authorized purchases, if criteria set forth in the plan are met. Such a plan would enable the Company to repurchase its shares during periods outside of its normal trading windows, when the Company typically would not be active in the market. You can read further details here

MediaCo Holding Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.7200 on 02/18/22, with the lowest value was $1.0102 for the same time period, recorded on 11/30/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) full year performance was -73.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MediaCo Holding Inc. shares are logging -81.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $6.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5852368 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) recorded performance in the market was -80.56%, having the revenues showcasing -51.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.83M, as it employees total of 192 workers.

Analysts verdict on MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MediaCo Holding Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0488, with a change in the price was noted -2.11. In a similar fashion, MediaCo Holding Inc. posted a movement of -63.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 203,481 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDIA is recording 35.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 33.95.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MediaCo Holding Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MediaCo Holding Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.83%, alongside a downfall of -73.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.85% during last recorded quarter.