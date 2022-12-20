Recent Change of -13.00% in the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL), which is $0.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.105 after opening rate of $0.105 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.0863 before closing at $0.10.Recently in News on December 7, 2022, Esports Entertainment Group Announces Leadership Changes and Business Update. St. Julians, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2022) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (the “Company” or “EEG”) today announced the departure of Grant Johnson from his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 3, 2022. The Board of Directors has identified several candidates to be the Company’s next CEO, and these candidates are currently going through the evaluation process. The Company has identified a preferred candidate for interim/acting CEO, and we will make a formal announcement naming this individual in the coming days pending a formal approval by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The Company has also announced Jan Jones Blackhurst as Chair of the Board of Directors. You can read further details here

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2562 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.0851 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) full year performance was -97.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares are logging -98.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3247675 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) recorded performance in the market was -97.54%, having the revenues showcasing -40.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.28M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

The Analysts eye on Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2382, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. posted a movement of -77.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,609,454 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Raw Stochastic average of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.30%.

Considering, the past performance of Esports Entertainment Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.22%, alongside a downfall of -97.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.93% during last recorded quarter.