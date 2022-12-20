Castellum Inc. (CTM) Profit Margins posted -24.70% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Castellum Inc. (CTM). It is currently valued at $0.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.46, after setting-off with the price of $1.44. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.31.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, Castellum Announces That It Is One Of The Winners Of The $900 Million Air Force Architecture And Integration Directorate Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract (AFLCMC/XA) (MAC IDIQ). Castellum Announces That It Is One of The Winners Of The $900 million Air Force Architecture and Integration Directorate Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract (AFLCMC/XA) (MAC IDIQ). You can read further details here

Castellum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Castellum Inc. (CTM) full year performance was -78.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castellum Inc. shares are logging -84.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $5.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 583541 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castellum Inc. (CTM) recorded performance in the market was -72.57%, having the revenues showcasing -81.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.06M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

The Analysts eye on Castellum Inc. (CTM)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTM is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical rundown of Castellum Inc. (CTM)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Castellum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.45%, alongside a downfall of -78.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -36.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -81.81% during last recorded quarter.