Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) was valued at $0.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.12 while reaching the peak value of $0.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.10. The stock current value is $0.11.Recently in News on December 16, 2022, Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Earlier Effective Date for One-for-Fifty Reverse Stock Split. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced today an anticipated effective date of December 21, 2022 for its previously-announced 1-for-50 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the Company’s authorized shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”). Following effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, which the Company expects to occur as of open of the market on December 21, 2022, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 1,000,000,000 to 20,000,000. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.0571 for the same time period, recorded on 12/16/22.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was -89.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -94.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.06 and $1.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 779442766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -87.39%, having the revenues showcasing -52.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.52M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2172, with a change in the price was noted -0.27. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -71.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 39,735,129 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Camber Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.72%, alongside a downfall of -89.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.04% during last recorded quarter.