Buying a CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is possibly the most advantageous right now

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is priced at $0.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.5896 and reached a high price of $0.715, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.61. The stock touched a low price of $0.558.Recently in News on November 25, 2022, CN Energy Group. Inc. has Upgraded its 6G Gasification Reactors. CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) today announced that its 6th-generation gasification reactors (FLS-VI) have been formally and smoothly put into full operation at its Tahe Factory, after completing all acceptance checks on design requirements and passing all tests on safety, efficiency and reliability. This is a crucial achievement of CNEY’s own R&D team that started in May 2020 to revamp and optimize its 5th-generation gasification reactors (FLS-V). The first prototype of FLS-VI was built and installed in September 2021. This was followed by continuous on-site efforts on debugging shortcomings and enhancing performance, which lasted for 14 months of trial operations. In 2023, applications of FLS-VI gasification reactors are expected to be replicated on a large scale within CNEY’s production lines. You can read further details here

CN Energy Group. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0100 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.4561 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) full year performance was -75.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares are logging -79.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $3.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 708763 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) recorded performance in the market was -75.27%, having the revenues showcasing -66.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.38M, as it employees total of 160 workers.

Analysts verdict on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CN Energy Group. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8718, with a change in the price was noted -1.96. In a similar fashion, CN Energy Group. Inc. posted a movement of -73.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 397,766 in trading volumes.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CN Energy Group. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.05%, alongside a downfall of -75.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -71.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.68% during last recorded quarter.