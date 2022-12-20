Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG), which is $0.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.6155 after opening rate of $0.5912 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.551 before closing at $0.57.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, Bright Health Group Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE. Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHG), today announced that on December 6, 2022, the Company received a written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that it was not in compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual, as the average closing price of the Company’s common stock was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period ending December 2, 2022. During the cure period, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with the NYSE’s other continued listing requirements. The notice does not affect the Company’s ongoing business operations or its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, nor does it cause an event of default under any of the Company’s debt obligations. You can read further details here

Bright Health Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0600 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.5250 for the same time period, recorded on 12/16/22.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) full year performance was -84.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Health Group Inc. shares are logging -85.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $4.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2379705 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) recorded performance in the market was -82.71%, having the revenues showcasing -50.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 362.07M, as it employees total of 3203 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bright Health Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2422, with a change in the price was noted -1.15. In a similar fashion, Bright Health Group Inc. posted a movement of -65.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,810,274 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BHG is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Health Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.03%.

Considering, the past performance of Bright Health Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.52%, alongside a downfall of -84.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -31.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.03% during last recorded quarter.