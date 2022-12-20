Analysts Mean recommendation for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) was 2.70: Is this the key time?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is priced at $2.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.38 and reached a high price of $2.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.40. The stock touched a low price of $2.315.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, WestJet Connects to UATP One Merchant Services for Payment Processing. Global payment network UATP has announced that a portion of WestJet’s payment processing is now being serviced through UATP One Merchant Services. WestJet, an existing UATP Issuer, added UATP One to its product base, utilizing the partnership for acquiring capabilities and enhanced payment processing. You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.94 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.32 for the same time period, recorded on 12/19/22.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was -62.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -65.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $7.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1273342 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was -60.31%, having the revenues showcasing -40.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 521.47M, as it employees total of 13751 workers.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.59, with a change in the price was noted -0.58. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of -17.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,752,224 in trading volumes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.83%, alongside a downfall of -62.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.45% during last recorded quarter.