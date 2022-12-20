Afya Limited (AFYA) Profit Margins posted 15.70% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Afya Limited (AFYA), which is $15.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.79 after opening rate of $14.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.74 before closing at $14.28.Recently in News on December 16, 2022, Afya Limited Announces Closing of Debentures Issuance in Brazilian Market. Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced the closing of the issuance, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A., of 500,000 simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures in a single series, each with a par value of R$1,000, totaling an aggregate amount of R$500 million (“Debentures”), by means of a public distribution with restricted placement efforts in the Brazilian market (the “Offering”), under the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”) Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, and was not generally made anywhere outside of Brazil, including in the United States or to US investors. Accordingly, the Debentures were not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act. You can read further details here

Afya Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.02 on 11/11/22, with the lowest value was $8.73 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Afya Limited (AFYA) full year performance was 6.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Afya Limited shares are logging -8.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.73 and $17.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 887216 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Afya Limited (AFYA) recorded performance in the market was -0.57%, having the revenues showcasing 9.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.47B, as it employees total of 8079 workers.

Specialists analysis on Afya Limited (AFYA)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Afya Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.94, with a change in the price was noted +5.15. In a similar fashion, Afya Limited posted a movement of +49.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 325,846 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AFYA is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: Afya Limited (AFYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Afya Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.59%, alongside a boost of 6.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.00% during last recorded quarter.