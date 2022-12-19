Why is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) up 25.44% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), which is $7.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.14 after opening rate of $7.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.73 before closing at $7.67.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announced Performance Report for Its Overseas Service by Tencent Musician Platform. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, reported the performance for its overseas promotion and distribution service by Tencent Musician Platform. The report demonstrates TME’s steadfast efforts in empowering Chinese musicians and their high-quality music, and helping China’s music culture extend its reach. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.27 on 12/09/22, with the lowest value was $2.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 25.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -4.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $8.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14841949 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 15.18%, having the revenues showcasing 71.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.00B, as it employees total of 5966 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.87, with a change in the price was noted +3.30. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +71.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,397,604 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical rundown of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.54%.

Considering, the past performance of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.17%, alongside a boost of 25.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.15% during last recorded quarter.