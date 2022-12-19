Titan International Inc. (TWI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Titan International Inc. (TWI) was valued at $13.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.23 while reaching the peak value of $16.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.07. The stock current value is $15.43.Recently in News on December 16, 2022, Titan International, Inc. Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) (the “Company” or “Titan”) announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $50 million for the repurchase of the Company’s common stock. This authorization will take effect immediately and will remain in place for up to three years. Repurchases will be made from time to time in accordance with applicable securities laws in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions and will include repurchases pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. You can read further details here

Titan International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.81 on 06/15/22, with the lowest value was $9.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) full year performance was 96.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan International Inc. shares are logging -22.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.03 and $19.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3739703 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan International Inc. (TWI) recorded performance in the market was 40.78%, having the revenues showcasing 14.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 831.37M, as it employees total of 7500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Titan International Inc. (TWI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Titan International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.17, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, Titan International Inc. posted a movement of -4.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 406,563 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWI is recording 1.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.32.

Technical breakdown of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Raw Stochastic average of Titan International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Titan International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.93%, alongside a boost of 96.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.30% during last recorded quarter.