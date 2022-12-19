Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) was up 8.00%

At the end of the latest market close, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) was valued at $34.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.39 while reaching the peak value of $37.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.91. The stock current value is $37.52.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Guggenheim 2022 Immunology and Neurology Conference and the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim 2022 Immunology & Neurology Conference on November 14 – 15, 2022 in New York, NY, and will participate in the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on November 15 – 16, 2022 in New York, NY. You can read further details here

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.90 on 11/15/22, with the lowest value was $18.47 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) full year performance was 30.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -14.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.47 and $43.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 628787 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) recorded performance in the market was 42.28%, having the revenues showcasing 38.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.27B, as it employees total of 346 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.09, with a change in the price was noted +7.15. In a similar fashion, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +23.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 851,962 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RETA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Raw Stochastic average of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.23%, alongside a boost of 30.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.76% during last recorded quarter.