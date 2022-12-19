Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT), which is $3.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.50 after opening rate of $3.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.09 before closing at $3.11.Recently in News on December 7, 2022, Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results & Raises Guidance. Achieved record quarterly Revenue: Q3 2022 Revenue up 31% YoY. You can read further details here

Rent the Runway Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.51 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.10 for the same time period, recorded on 11/22/22.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) full year performance was -61.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rent the Runway Inc. shares are logging -68.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 210.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $10.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3955766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) recorded performance in the market was -58.04%, having the revenues showcasing 17.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 202.19M, as it employees total of 958 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Rent the Runway Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.93, with a change in the price was noted -0.91. In a similar fashion, Rent the Runway Inc. posted a movement of -21.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,963,583 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Raw Stochastic average of Rent the Runway Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rent the Runway Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.54%, alongside a downfall of -61.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 122.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.73% during last recorded quarter.